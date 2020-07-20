WPDH Staycation Contest Rules 2020

Official Contest Rules

July 20, 2020 through August 14, 2020

By entering the Contest, you agree to be bound by these Official Rules and to comply with all applicable laws and regulations.

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN THIS CONTEST. A PURCHASE OF ANY KIND WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

THIS CONTEST IS VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. OPEN ONLY TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 48 CONTIGUOUS UNITED STATES WHO HAVE REACHED TWENTY-ONE (21) YEARS OF AGE AS OF JULY 20, 2020.

SPONSOR: The sponsor of the Contest is Townsquare Media, LLC (101.5 WPDH & 92.7/96.9 WRRV) (the “Sponsor”) with offices at 2 Pendell Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 PRIZE: The prize of the Contest consists of the following: 1 – Certificate valid for 3 day/3 night stay at Smugglers Notch Vermont. WPDH will select one winner each week for a grand total of 4 grand prize winners. Certain blackout dates apply and prize must be redeemed by December 20, 2020. The winner is not permitted to substitute the prize for its cash equivalent. The Sponsor reserves the right to substitute any or all of the prizes with any article or service of similar or greater value at its sole discretion. Prizes may not be assigned or transferred. Local transportation, luggage fees, and any and all other travel-related fees not included, as well as taxes owed by the winner and his/her guest as a result of the contest, meals, gratuities, and any and all other personal and/or incidental costs and expenses of any nature whatsoever, are the sole responsibilities of the winner. The winner will be responsible for paying a $25 resort fee to Smugglers Notch. Sponsor is not responsible should the prize no longer become valid for reasons such as an establishment closing, restricting admission, or for any other reason including public health emergiences and force majeure. HOW TO ENTER: To enter, download the official WPDH app on your smart phone. From there, you can send a text message to the studio saying that you want to qualify for the WPDH Summer Staycation contest. Content entries are only valid between 7am and 7pm. Any entries received between 7pm and 7am, will be disqualified. To see a guide on how to download the app and enter, visit WPDH.com and click on the staycation contest. By entering this contest, you agree to be bound by the Contest Official Rules.

All entries, as well as all copyrights thereto, will become the property of Sponsor. Sponsor will not be responsible for lost, stolen or misdirected entries. Your entry must be submitted within the Entry Period (set forth in Section 5) or it will be deemed void. Sponsor reserves the right to deem void and disqualify any entry for any reason, in its sole and absolute discretion, and without notice.

The personal information that you submit will be subject to Sponsor’s privacy policy. Sponsor may use the information you submit to offer you information on other offers or products or services. For a copy of Sponsor’s privacy policy please go to https://wpdh.com/privacy/

Multiple entries are not permitted.