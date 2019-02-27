It was quite a sight on I-287 near White Plains Tuesday as police chased down a stolen Honda CRV.

ABC NY says that cops attempted to pull over the vehicle on the Hutchinson River Parkway in White Plains. That's when the suspects decided to run. ABC says the chase ended when the stolen vehicle crossed both lanes of Westchester Avenue before crashing through a fence and flipping over.

ABC reports that the Honda actually ended up in a median by the right lane of eastbound I-287 in Harrison when it was all over.This certainly isn't something you expect to see during your commute.

One of the suspects was taken almost instantly, however the other bolted by foot across lanes of traffic on the interstate before being chased down.

