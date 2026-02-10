Special One Day Ice Fishing Event Set for Dutchess County

Ice fishing enthusiasts will gather for a one day opportunity this Saturday, Feb. 14.

Ice fishing in Dutchess County, NY, offers excellent winter angling for species like panfish, walleye, bass, and trout, with top spots including Sylvan Lake, Whaley Lake, and Morgan Lake. Prime, safe ice usually forms between late December and early March, requiring at least 4 inches of solid ice for safety.

Wilcox Memorial Park in Milan, NY, is a 614-acre Dutchess County Park featuring rolling hills, woodlands, and lakes. Open daily, it offers year-round opportunities for outdoor fun with 11+ miles of hiking trails, a 27-hole disc golf course, fishing, camping (27 sites), a swimming lake, and a sprayground. It is a popular, scenic spot for nature lovers and families, with no entry fee.

The park is offering a special one day opportunity to ice fish this coming weekend.

Ice Fishing at Wilcox Park for One Day Only

Dutchess County Parks took to social media posting on Facebook. The official page of the Dutchess County Parks Department shares parks news, program updates and event details. The Ice Fishing at Wilcox Park One Day Opportunity is this Saturday, Feb. 14 from 9am to 3pm. Bring your own equipment (auger, rods, lures/bait, etc.)and fish at your own risk. Wilcox Park is located off Route 199 in Milan, NY.

Attention Ice Fishing Enthusiasts! Take advantage of a special ONE DAY opportunity to ice fish at Wilcox Park this Saturday, February 14th from 9am to 3pm. We can’t remember the last time the lake was safe to offer ice fishing opportunities – so don’t miss out! Please be sure to bring all your own equipment – auger, ice scoop, rods/reels, tip-ups, bait or lures, bucket, etc. There will be hot chocolate available for purchase. Hope to see you there!

Ice Fishing Ice Fishing Gallery Credit: Tammie Toren