Nearly 70 People Rescued at Popular Adirondacks Ski Resort

Mechanical issues leaves skiers and snowboarders stranded for hours at largest ski resort in New York State.

Gore Mountain, located in North Creek, NY, is the largest ski resort in New York State, offering 121 trails, 2,537 vertical feet, and 14 lifts, including a gondola, across four distinct peaks. Owned by the state and operated by ORDA, it is a premier Adirondack destination known for its expansive, varied terrain—ranging from beginner slopes to steep, double-black diamond glades—as well as 97% snowmaking coverage and extensive night skiing at the North Creek Ski Bowl.

On February 4, 2026, 67 skiers were stranded for several hours when a mechanical alignment issue caused the Northwoods Gondola at Gore Mountain to stop. The incident, which affected 20 cabins, necessitated a, multi-hour rescue by, ski patrol and, state, forest, rangers, who safely, lowered everyone using, ropes, and, harnesses. No, injuries, were, reported, and, the, lift, resumed, operations, the, following, day,.

Gore Mountain took to social media posting about the event on on their official Facebook page.

Today brought an unexpected challenge at Gore Mountain when a mechanical issue required us to conduct an evacuation of the Northwoods Gondola.

The evacuation was completed safely and successfully, thanks to the training and preparedness of our mountain operations and ski patrol teams who train for these events. They went on to say that, to ensure the safe and effective evacuation, a portion of their patrol staff was dedicated to the effort, which limited how much terrain they were able to open and that they are extremely grateful to their guests for their patience and cooperation throughout the process. We’d also like to thank the DEC for their support.

While situations like this are never ideal, safety is always our top priority. We take great pride in our team and the systems in place to respond quickly and responsibly when challenges arise.

On Thursday, Feb. 5 they posted that thanks to the hard work of their crew, the Northwoods Gondola had been repaired, all safety checks completed, and the lift returned to service.

