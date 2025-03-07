Popular Giant Wiener Spotted In the Hudson Valley

The Wienermobile was spotted in the Hudson Valley this week.

Definitely one of the most recognizable vehicles in the world, a real head turner, the Oscar Mayer Wienermoblie was spotted in the Hudson Valley possibly for the first time in 2025.

A fleet of brandmobiles shaped like a hot dog on a bun, called "Wienermobiles", are used to promotw and advertise Oscar Mayer products in the United States. The first Wienermobile was created by Oscar Mayer's nephew, Carl G. Mayer, in 1936. For a brief time in 2023, it was renamed the "Frankmobile" but due to popular demand, it was changed back to "Wienermobile."

There have been several Hudson Valley "Wienermobile" sightings over recent years, including in 2021 when the vehicle turned heads in the Poughkeepsie area en route to area Walmart stores as part of a mini Hudson Valley tour.

Wienermobile Spotted in Fishkill

The famous Wienermobile was spotted by James Columbo Thursday morning in Fishkill, NY near Walmart on rt 9 next to 5 guys and Chipotle. He snapped a photo and posted to the Facebook group The Hudson Valley garnering over 300 reactions and a bunch of comments. Comments ranged from one person saying, I'll take it over a Tesla" to " I hear Giggles is buying it". One person added that they heard they need drivers.

A job driving the Wienermobile reportedly pays $35,000 base salary, a weekly allowance of $150 ($7,200/yr.) for meals & personal travel,18 days of paid time off, full health benefits package, and 100% of hotel expenses covered.

A look art the Oscar Mayer site doesn't have any local stops in the area on the schedule so it looks like the Wienermobile was just passing through, perhaps stopping for lunch at 5 Guys.

