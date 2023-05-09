Air Force One, used by presidents Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush has found a permanent home in Wappingers Falls.

You might not be aware that this piece of aviation history is sitting right here in the Hudson Valley, but it's true. This very recognizable aircraft was recently spotted at the Hudson Valley Regional Airport and we've discovered that it's going to be staying there for good.

It turns out that the legendary aircraft is now owned by Dutchess Community College. Recently restored by sponsors, the old Air Force One has been renamed Falcon One and is now an important part of the college curriculum.

The Falcon One is a Grumman G3-C20 jet that, aside from presidents Reagan and Bush, was also used by General Norman Schwarzkopf. It's interesting to imagine the historic conversations and meetings that took place inside this plane that's now parked in Wappingers Falls. While it no longer travels around the world tending to world leaders, the plane still has a pretty important job.

Originally acquired for a "nominal cost" through a government surplus auction, the newly-restored plane is now part of a hands-on learning experience for students enrolled in the school's aviation maintenance technician program.

The satellite location known as DCC @ HVR Airport offers instruction in world-class flight, aviation management, powerplant technician, aviation maintenance, and more. The airport has a new state-of-the-art Aviation Education Center. The facility is almost 32,800 square feet and features "cutting-edge" classrooms, labs and the hangar that is home to Falcon One.

