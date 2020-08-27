Why Fall in the Hudson Valley Rocks

Next week it will be September. Already. And there is a certain sadness that comes with the end of summer. Days are getting shorter. Weather is getting cooler. And this year is quite different than past years. But the good news is that there are plenty of things to look forward to in the fall. Safe things that we can all enjoy.

Even though saying goodbye to summer is hard, saying hello to fall is easy, especially if you live in the Hudson Valley. As far as what comes after the fall… let’s not ruin the moment.