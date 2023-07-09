Why Does This Fishkill, New York Restaurant Have This on It’s Roof?

Did someone make a mistake or is there a reason behind it?

Many of us Hudson Valley residents do what we can to pay close attention to various things around the area and sometimes when we see something that doesn't seem right we ask the "why" question. That's exactly what happened the other day when a friend of ours shared a picture with us that he took while driving in the Fishkill area of Dutchess County.

Google Maps/Canva Google Maps/Canva loading...

Why Does The Weather Vane Have the Letter "F" on Top?

Along with the picture above, Frank asked us, "Test of local knowledge...why does this Fishkill Restaurant have the letter "F" on its weather vane?" After looking at the picture you can see that the weather vane is located on the top of the building that is currently home to Stephano's on Main located at 1053 Main St, Fishkill, NY. At first look, it would appear that that weather vane should have an "S" on top for Stephano's, not an "F" right?

Is the "F" on top because the restaurant is located in Fishkill? Or is there another reason behind it?

Frank Frank loading...

Fishkill Weather Vane is a Piece of Town History

I'm not sure if you are anything like me but whenever someone asks a question like this it's one of those things that I can't stop thinking about! So I dug in and tried to figure out why something so small in the grand scheme of things is something I can't stop thinking about...LOL! From what we can tell the reason the weather vane has an "F" on top of it is because before the building was home to Stephano's it was once home to a Friendly's restaurant. "F" for Friendly's, not Fishkill...LOL!

Fishkill Friendly's

Back before the majority of Friendly's restaurant and ice cream locations closed there was once one on Main Street in Fishkill and after they closed the folks at Stephano's announced that they would soon be moving their restaurant into the vacant Fishkill building. Before Stephano's moved in they did some renovations to the building. They made the changes necessary to be able to operate a full-service restaurant including changing the exterior color, adding a bar, upgrading the kitchen, and much more. One thing they didn't change was the weather vane, as you can see it still has the Friendly's "F" on top of it, and from what we've been told there are no plans to ever change it.

Get our free mobile app

We love questions like this so if you have one and would like to test us, please send us a message through our app.

Popular Fishkill Restaurant For Sale Athena Gyro on Main Street Fishkill, New York is for sale and could be yours for $325,000.