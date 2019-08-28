New York State police added a colorful description to an arrest Tuesday morning in the town of Lindley. Ever heard of a breakfast time DWI? Is that just a new way of saying "been out on a bender all night"?

WETM reports that state police stopped a vehicle for lack of a front license plate and crossing the hazard lines 7:00 a.m. Tuesday when they discovered the driver slurring his words.

WETM says the 27 year-old Corning man could not complete a sobriety test and was taken to the police station in Painted Post, NY. WETM reports that the driver's BAC was found to be .10 percent, above the legal limit of .08. .

While the events leading to the arrest are not yet known, cases like this do happen a lot. Sometimes a person may have been up late the night before heavily drinking, then passes out, and then later wakes up before they've completely sobered up and decides to drive. Of course, there's always the chance the man just decided to get up really early and start hitting the bottle, but that scenario seems less likely.

