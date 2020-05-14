White Castle Offering Free Sliders For National Slider Day Friday

Did you know Friday, May 15 is National Slider Day? If not, now you do. Amid this COVID-10 mess that we're all dealing with, White Castle is giving out the goods by offering free sliders Friday only to commemorate the occasion.

Just get this digital coupon here, and show it on your phone at one of their drive throughs. Then, just lift up your mask and chow down. Of course, the one issue living the Mid-Hudson area is that you'll have to drive to either their Yonkers, Spring Valley, or Nanuet locations. It's a bit of a hike, but if you're still under lockdown and have nothing else to do, why not?

Free sliders aren't the only thing White Castle's got going on this year. Thrillist says the chain will be giving 20% discounts to EMTs, healthcare workers, and grocery store and food retail employees from May 15 through June 15.

But wait, that's not all.

White Castle is going all out this year with a virtual dance party to raise money for the National Restaurant Association’s Restaurant Employee Relief Fund. The party kicks off at 8 P.M. Eastern time May 15. Just go to White Castle's Facebook, YouTube, or Instagram pages and log in as you stuff all those burgers in your face, and then get ready to move.

Best part is you're in the privacy of your own home, so you don't have worry about anyone seeing all the mustard and grease on your shirt and fingers. It's a win-win.

While a dance party hosted by a fast food burger place might seem odd, White Castle likes to offer fun promotions at their restaurants. Heck, they even let a couple get married at one of their Bronx locations in March 2019. And hey, the dancing can help burn off some of those calories.

