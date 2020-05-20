Where to Watch the Memorial Day Convoy in the Hudson Valley

There will be no Memorial Day parade this year, but you can still watch a convoy of vehicles honor our fallen heroes on Monday.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro has announced that a convoy of county, police, fire and local municipality vehicles will travel throughout Dutchess County to celebrate Memorial Day.

Governor Cuomo announced that ceremonies of ten or fewer people and convoys commemorating our military are permitted under the current health regulations. Molinaro says that "nothing will stop us" from honoring the brave men and women who have protected our nation.

Just because we are physically distancing ourselves from one another during these strange times, doesn’t mean we can’t honor these courageous servicemembers who died to keep America safe

After a wreath-laying ceremony at the Dutchess County War Memorial, the convoy will begin. Dutchess County Sheriff’s vehicles will escort the convoy in vehicles decorated by local artist Leah Eddington. The Memorial Day convoy will start on Main Street in Poughkeepsie at 11am before heading south on Route 9.

After that the route will continue as follows:

South Route 9 From Poughkeepsie to Wappingers & Fishkill

Route 52 to East Fishkill

Route 82 from Fishkill to East Fishkill taking 376 into Hopewell Junction

Beekman road from Hopewell Junction to Beekman

Route 55 out to Pawling

Route 22/343/44 to from Pawling through Dover/Amenia and up to Millerton

Route 199 to Pine Plains and Milan to Red Hook

Route 9 back down to Poughkeepsie, coming through Rhinebeck and Hyde Park

Official vehicles from each community will join in the convoy as it travels through town.

Residents are asked not to gather in groups to watch the convoy, but instead, hang flags and decorations along the route. Children are encouraged to create their own flags to hang in windows and in front of their homes.

