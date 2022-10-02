Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever

The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State.

Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.

"One of the greatest game shows of all time wants to give more fans a chance to win at “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” Guests can audition to go on stage and feel like they stepped into the game show itself. They will have the chance to spin a replica of the iconic Wheel and solve the puzzles on the tour’s puzzle board to win fantastic prizes," Wheel of Fortune LIVE states on its website. "The all-new live stage show is the one-and-only way fans can experience America’s Game® in person outside of Sony Pictures Studios, and it’s right in their hometown theater."

Wheel of Fortune Coming Ulster County, Albany County, Onondaga County, Monroe County, New York

Tickets cost about $30.

Wheel of Fortune Coming To Kingston, Albany, Syracuse, Rochester New York

