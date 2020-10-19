What’s the Wild Rumpus and How Will They Save Halloween?

Let's face it. 2020 has been quite a year, and it looks like this pandemic isn't over just yet. It's been affecting our lives in ways we've never seen before. Ways that we could never have imagined only a year ago. And we've changed the way we're celebrating. Drive-by birthdays, virtual fireworks for July 4, and now we have to figure out Halloween.

Are you planning to cancel your Halloween because of the coronavirus pandemic? Does it just seem too dicey to send your kids out to stranger's houses with a bunch of other kids? If so, you're not alone. But there are some folks in Kingston who would like to save this year's Halloween, and they plan to do it safely.

It's the 2020 All Hallow's Eve Wild Rumpus. No year would be complete without Halloween. Costumes, candy, and creepy things included. The Wild Rumpus is determined not to let the pandemic stop us from celebrating the holiday, and they welcome you to join them. This year, they will bring Halloween to you.

They'll be sending out teams of revelers to visit neighborhoods throughout Kingston to deliver candy to the doorsteps of families who request it. Along the way, they will make some noise, dance around, and parade throughout the city in a ghoulish wild rumpus to celebrate the spooky season. It sounds like fun, doesn't it? And safe fun, to boot.

Do you live in Kingston? Would you like a Halloween visit from the Wild Rumpus? For all the details and to schedule a visit, check out the All Hallow's Eve Wild Rumpus facebook page.