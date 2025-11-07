What’s Closed on Veteran’s Day in the Hudson Valley?

If you’re planning to run errands or mail out bills on Tuesday, you might want to double-check your plans. Veteran’s Day is a federal holiday, which means a lot of things across the Hudson Valley will be taking a break to honor those who served, but some will remain open.

Post Offices

Don’t bother waiting by the mailbox on Tuesday. All post offices will be closed and regular mail will not be delivered. The only exception is Priority Mail Express, which keeps running no matter what the calendar says.

Schools

Most public schools in Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster counties will be closed for the day. Districts such as Kingston and Wappingers have the holiday marked on their calendars, and offices at BOCES will be closed as well. If you are unsure about your district, check their website, but it is safe to assume students are getting the day off.

Government Offices

County buildings and local town halls will be closed too. Dutchess County, Ulster County, and most towns in Orange County list November 11 as an official holiday. If you have business at the clerk’s office or need a permit signed, you will have to wait until Wednesday.

Banks

Many banks will close or operate on limited hours on Tuesday, so it is smart to hit the ATM early if you need cash. The good news for investors is that the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will remain open, while the bond market will be taking the day off.

What's Open?

Most restaurants, shops, and local businesses will keep normal hours. Grocery stores, convenience stores, and big box retailers will all be open, but smaller mom-and-pop shops could decide to close for the day. It is always a good idea to call ahead before making a trip.

With many people having the day off, checking out one of the many Veteran's Day events scheduled throughout the Hudson Valley might be a nice way to recognize the holiday. You can find a full list of celebrations here.

