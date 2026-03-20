80-Year-Old Hudson Valley Business Up For Sale Again

After decades of serving the community, A familiar Hudson Valley store is getting ready for a new chapter.

It seems like every month there's another story about a long-time Hudson Valley business that goes up for sale. Whether it's a beloved restaurant, a mom-and-pop shop or a favorite dive bar, the passing of the torch to a new generation has become a common theme for many of these legendary Hudson Valley businesses.

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Longtime Ulster County Stop Up for Sale

This week, the property that’s home to Bluebird Wine & Spirits officially hit the market, including both the business and the building itself. While Bluebird has operated under its current name since 2020, the location has been home to a liquor store since the 1940s.

That means for more than 80 years, this spot has been a go-to for locals in Accord, Kerhonkson and Stone Ridge.

Sitting right along busy Route 209, the shop has built a steady stream of regulars along with weekend visitors heading through Ulster County.

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A Local Hudson Valley Favorite

Online reviews paint a pretty clear picture of why the store has lasted this long. Customers often mention the friendly, knowledgeable staff and a well-curated selection that goes beyond the basics.

The sale includes the entire mixed-use property, which features not only the retail space on the ground floor, but a second-floor studio apartment with views of the Rondout Creek.

Big Changes For Accord, New York

Whoever takes over the Bluebird could be stepping into a pretty interesting moment for Accord.

There are major projects on the horizon, including a redevelopment known as The Granary, which is expected to bring a hotel, restaurant and community space to the area. There’s also the 1 Hotels & Homes project planned in nearby Rosendale, about 15 minutes away.

Both developments are expected to bring more visitors and more business to this stretch of Ulster County.

The property is being offered for $700,000. According to the listing from Compass Realty, there are a few hoops that potential buyers will need to jump through. The liquor license itself isn’t transferable, so the new owner would need approval from the New York State Liquor Authority before reopening.

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