Some New York state motorists may choose to pick their own custom license plates which help tell something about themselves. According to WIVB, the New York State DMV offers over 200 custom license plates that you use for you vehicle.

The DMV allows you customize your plates with background pictures of New York's different regions and landmarks, to display the state's unique diversity.

Other license plate options may include your favorite sports team's logo, wildlife, pets, military service, or even a backdrop of the New York State Fair. The DMV even announced that they would give drivers the option to display an image of their zodiac sign.

New York State DMV Restrictions

New York's DMV has quite a few restrictions when it comes to personalized plates. Everything from what may considered "obscene, profane, vulgar, repulsive, depraved, or lewd", or what may "refer to a sexual or intimate body part", to what may reference "eliminatory or other bodily functions." are also not okay.

Some Of 2023's Rejected Vanity Plates

WGRZ reports that the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles rejected more than 3,000 requests for personalized plates in 2023. This is up from around 1,800 or so rejections just the year before, according to the DMV.

See Also: New York State's Rejected Personalized License Plates Are Funny

See the FULL LIST at WGRZ. Some of the more notable turned down ideas from 2023 include:

What Are New York State's Most Popular Custom License Plates?

Recenlty, the DMV put together a list of the most popular license plates in New York state. The list was posted a WIVB, and is as follows;

Medical doctor — 11,164 plates US Veteran (Generic) — 8,336 plates Volunteer Firefighter — 7,261 plates US Army Veteran — 5,888 plates NY Bluebird — 4,002 plates US Marine Corp Veteran — 3,110 plates NY Yankees — 2,886 plates US Navy Veteran — 2,818 plates US Vietnam Veteran — 2,604 plates US War on Terror Veteran — 2,514 plates Fraternal Order of Police — 2,455 plates NY Buffalo Bills — 2,408 plates 9/11 Rememberance — 2,343 plates US Air Force — 2,269 plates Volunteer Ambulance Service — 2,059 plates