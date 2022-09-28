20 Strange New York License Plates You Can Put on Your Car

There are quite a few little-known custom license plate options that you can actually order for your car if you live in New York State.

You've probably seen some of the more popular custom license plate options that the DMV offers drivers. Plates that designate doctors, purple heart recipients and members of law enforcement are commonly seen around the state. But did you know that there are custom plates you can get for yourself to promote a variety of obscure interests and causes?

It's true. I was shocked to find out just how many custom plates are available. While some raise awareness for important issues, others seem just plain silly. Which one would you put on your car?

20 of the Strangest New York License Plates You Can Put on Your Car If you have a plain, boring license plate on your car, you may want to consider upgrading to one of these unique designs that are available to anyone in New York State.

These custom designs and many more are available through the DMV when you order your license plates. There is also a recurring fee that's charged when your registration is renewed every two years.

A variety of plate designs are available in nine different categories including I Love NY Adventure, Sports, Military, Regions of NY State, Colleges, Fraternities, Sororities, Causes, Professions and Organizations. Some designs are also available in motorcycle versions.

Depending on the plate, some of the money raised may go directly to a particular cause or organization. These custom plates can be ordered online, through the mail or over the phone. You can also opt to have a personalized name or number on the plate for an additional fee. To find out more about the custom license plate options available you can visit the DMV website.