Westchester County Man with Dangerously High BAC Arrested for DWI

One Westchester County man is now facing a serious charge of DWI following a recent encounter with New York State Police. This incident took place last week and was made even more serious, as the individual was not traveling alone at the time of the incident.

DWI on I-87

The incident originally took place just before 6:00pm on Sunday, August 10, 2025, when State Troopers out of the Tarrytown barracks identified a 2015 Ford traveling south, that drifted onto the right shoulder of the road. Upon making the sighting, Troopers successfully initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle and began an investigation.

Troopers began their investigation by identifying the driver as 36-year old, Edgar J. Torres Flores, of Mount Vernon, NY. At that time Torres Flores was traveling with an unidentified 15-year old child passenger.

Troopers would interview Torres Flores and upon concluding their interview, it was determined that a field sobriety test would be administered. Torres Flores would then subsequently fail the standard field sobriety test.

Arrest and Charges

After failing the field sobriety test, Troopers would take Torres Flores into police custody, and was transported to SP Tarrytown for processing. Once at SP Tarrytown, Torres Flores provided a breath sample where his blood alcohol content (BAC) would measure in at a staggering 0.29%.

According to the New York State DMV, having a BAC of 0.05 is evidence of impaired driving and a BAC of 0.08 or higher is evidence of DWI, and a BAC of over 0.18% would qualify as aggravated DWI. This means that Torres Flores BAC was over three times (3x's) the legal limit.

Previous Stories: Westchester Man Traveling with Children Arrested for DWI

Torres Flores was officially placed under arrest and charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a Child (Leandra’s Law), Aggravated DWI, Driving While Intoxicated – 1st Offense, and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. At this time, he is scheduled to be back in court on September 5, 2025.

