Westchester County Man Traveling with Children Arrested on DWI Charges

The world is a complicated place, and there's many things that don't make any sense. One thing in particularly that always baffles the mind, is why ANYONE would even think to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after having a drink, or two, or to many.

Despite years and years of raising awareness, and continued commitment to raising that awareness, far to many people still make the incredibly foolish decision to drive while impaired or intoxicated. That then leads to stories like today, where a Yonkers man is learning this lesson the hard way, and the only thing to be thankful for is that no one was hurt in this recent incident.

NYSP DWI Stop in Tarrytown

This recent incident transpired over the weekend as the hours of Saturday night, rolled over into early Sunday morning. It was approximately 1:46am when New York State Troopers in the village of Tarrytown spotted and stopped a gray Toyota traveling on I-87 near Exit 9.

Troopers were able to successfully identify the driver of the vehicle as 34-year old, Ruben M. Fernandez Urena, of Yonkers. It was stated that in the New York State Police press release, that during their interview Urena "exhibited signs of intoxication". At the time of the traffic stop, Urean was traveling with four children, ages 12, 11, 7, and 5. No other information was issued in regards to the children.

Urena was placed under arrest by the Troopers and taken back to SP Tarrytown where he was processed and provided a breath sample for a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) test. The results of that test were Urena scoring a 0.12 on the BAC scale.

According to the New York State DMV a BAC over .05 percent is legal evidence that you are impaired, a BAC of .08 percent or higher is evidence of intoxication, and a BAC of .18 percent or more is evidence of aggravated driving while intoxicated. Having children in the car under the age of 16 can also increase the charges and subsequent penalties.

Charges Against

Following the failed BAC test, Urena was officially charged with the following offenses...

Four counts of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Passenger (Leandra’s Law) – Class E Felony

Driving While Intoxicated – 1 st Offense

Offense Operating a Motor Vehicle with a BAC of 0.08% or Higher – 1 st Offense

Offense Vehicle and Traffic Law Violations.

Later on Urena was released to a sober third party and is scheduled to appear in the Village of Tarrytown Court on August 20, 2025. Penalties for the offenses include anything from fines, to having ones license revoked for months and or years, and even potential of jail time.

