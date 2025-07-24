One Fatality Confirmed in Tragic Vehicular Collision in Columbia County

Police and Emergency Medical Services were required in Columbia County earlier this week after a major, head-on collision between two vehicles in the town of Livingston. In total, three people were injured in the collision, with one of the individuals involved passing away from the injuries they suffered.

Fatal Collision in Livingston

The accident took place earlier this week during the afternoon on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. It was at approximately 3:30pm when New York State Police from the Livingston barracks received notice of the collision, to which they immidiately responded.

The accident report stated that the accident occurred on County Route 19 near White Oak Road, and that it was an entrapment scenario, meaning individuals involved in the crash were trapped in their vehicles.

According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, a preliminary investigation carried out by uniformed patrol and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, determined that 77-year old, Noel A. Brown, of Clinton Corners, in his Toyota pickup truck was traveling southbound, failed to keep right and slammed head-on into a Subaru operated by 51-year old, Jennifer Camann, of Hudson, NY, who was traveling northbound.

Livingston Collision Aftermath

Camann and her passenger traveling with her at the time of the accident were transported from the accident scene to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital with injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening.

Meanwhile, Brown was transported to Northern Dutchess Hospital, and though injuries were not specified, Brown was pronounced deceased later on from the injuries he suffered.

At this time, the New York State Police say that the investigation of the accident remains ongoing.

