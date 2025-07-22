It has been a rather active time recently for members of the New Rochelle Police Department located in Westchester County, as multiple investigations are currently open regarding violent crimes that have occurred in the city in recent weeks. The newest investigation under taken by NRPD is a shooting and robbery that occurred last week which resulted in one victim being injured.

Shooting and Robbery in New Rochelle

The incident in question occurred last week during the late night hours of Tuesday, July 15, 2025. According to the press release issued by the New Rochelle Police Department, it was approximately 11:45pm when the shooting and robbery happened, and it occurred in the area of Union Avenue and Warren Street.

During the incident one individual was injured, suffering a gun shot wound to the thigh. That victim was simply identified as being a 28-year old, New Rochelle resident.

A preliminary investigation conducted by the New Rochelle Police Department revealed that the victim was confronted by the suspect and robbed of $500 in cash, a cell phone, jewelry, and a food order. The suspect then shot the victim one time in his thigh.

According to the report, an unknown citizen took the initiative and transported the victim themselves to a nearby local hospital for medical treatment. The wound was considered to be non-life threatening, and the victim is expected to make a full recovery.

At this time the New Rochelle Police Department is actively investigating this case and trying to obtain more information that leads to not only identifying the perpetrator of the crime, but also their apprehension.

To aid in that process, the New Rochelle Police Department are asking for help from the public. Anyone with information is urged to contact the New Rochelle Police Department at (914) 654-2300 or anonymously at (914) 632-COPS.

