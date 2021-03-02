WEIRD: Police Say Someone Beheaded A Horse Statue in New York

it's almost like a scene out of The Godfather, except, this time, no one exactly knows where the head went. Police are looking for help in a rather odd crime, where they say three people removed the head off of a fiberglass horse statue. Least there wasn't any blood involved here, though officials say this was a rather expensive statue that ended up being vandalized.

Fox 5 NY says the theft happened the morning of January 18, though officials just recently released details of the bizarre crime. Suffolk County Police say the mock beheading happened outside of Greenhouse Antiques and Collectibles in the hamlet of Saint James, NY. Police say the statue was valued at around two thousand dollars.

There's no word as of yet on who took off with the head, or what exactly they planned on doing with it. This makes it uncertain if the thieves decided to mount the stolen fiberglass piece about their fireplace, or even do something even stranger, like taking turns wearing it over their heads to scare people. Police say anyone with information should call the anonymous tip line at 1-800-220-TIPS.

As we saw across many parts of the country for the better part of 2020, people like taking their frustrations out on statues. In April 2020, a 30 year-old man threatened to blow up the Alice in Wonderland statue that stands in Central Park with a pipe bomb. The NY Post says the man allegedly sent texts that month to family and friends saying he intended to destroy the statue that's been there since 1959. There is no word why this man was so upset at a character out of an old classic novel.

Who could forget the election year of 2016, when some rather unflattering statues of both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton appeared in Manhattan, in front of curious (and perhaps mortified) onlookers. DId we mention that both statues were naked? Both statues were constructed by a political artist protesting the candidates. Naked Donald was later auctioned off in Jersey City in 2018.

