Of all times to do this? And of all the things to want to destroy? Maybe this guy isn't a big Disney fan? However, police are saying that this would be bomber did have a target.

The NY Post is reporting that a 30 year-old man threatened to blow up the Alice in Wonderland statue in Central Park with a pipe bomb. The Post says the man allegedly sent texts April 9 to family and friends saying he intended to destroy the statue that's been there since 1959.

Court documents say the man texted the threatening messages, and even included a picture of a pipe bomb attached to a wristwatch.

Documents say the man's mother requested police conduct a wellness check at his Upper West Side apartment. That's where authorities found three pipe bombs, ammunition, and multiple knives that had been taped together, according to the Post. Sources say the bombs were not functional.

The man arraigned Monday and is now facing a number of charges. Records indicate he is being held at Rikers Island with a bail of $50,000.

