WEEKEND WEATHER: Warmer Weather, Threat of Rain Returns

This has been quite the week for weather in the Hudson Valley, as we've pretty much experienced all four seasons in just the past couple of days. The week started off pleasant enough, however severe thunderstorms rolled through the area by Wednesday, bringing damaging wind, torrential rain, hail, and even two confirmed tornadoes. Then, it got much colder again, as temperature dropped into the low 30s. Strong gusty winds made it even feel like it was winter again, as some areas even reported light snow. But, the cold will thankfully be short lived.

Read about tornado damage HERE..

Friday will be much calmer and more seasonable, as highs will climb back into the low 60s during the day. Lows will be in the 40s, under partly cloudy skies. Saturday will be nice, with highs near 70. Clouds will increase during the afternoon, bringing the next threat for rain overnight. Highs Sunday will be in the low 60s, with rain showers off and on through the day. Some of the rain could be heavy at time, bringing the area some relief as we've been behind on precipitation during the month of April.

Some weather experts had said the area could see increased chances for severe weather as the spring progresses. As we approach next week, temperatures are expected to soar into the 80s by Wednesday This should usher in a pattern of consistently warmer weather across the region into early May. How is the summer outlook shaping up for the Hudson Valley, according to meteorologists? Depends who you ask. The Farmer's Alamance is predicting that the northeast should expect above average temperatures by mid to late summer, with an increased chance for heavy rains and sever weather..Of course, these forecasts often differ and even contradict. For example, the Weather Channel is saying the northeast should be spared the oppressive heat this summer, and should expect near normal temperatures. But then there's the National Weather Service's long-range forecast, which says the area could see much hotter weather with above average rainfall. Who to believe? None of this is set in stone.

