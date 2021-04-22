Expect Extreme Weather Changes the Next Few Days in the Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley will experience bits of all four seasons in the next few days.

If you're still shaken by the cold front that recently hit the Hudson Valley, get ready for more shaking. The Hudson Valley is about to experience an intense mix of weather in the coming days. On Wednesday, April 21, 2021, a major cold front came barrelling through the Hudson Valley. This front brought a rapid thunderstorm that came in hard and fast. It happened around 2:15 p.m. This storm even brought a possible tornado to the Hudson Valley.

One day after, today, April 22, 2021, the Hudson Valley is dealing with frigid temperatures. Some parts of the region experienced frost in the early morning, with temperatures in the low 30s to start the day. In some parts of the area, the temperature did not break 40 degrees. Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to the low 30s again.

But over the next few days, the Hudson Valley will swiftly change from winter weather to summer sunshine. By Saturday, April 24, 2021, the Hudson Valley will see plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low 70s. It will be a beautiful spring day. But by Sunday, April 25, 2021, we're back to a cold rainy day that is right out of a fall day. While temperatures will reach the upper 50s, the low for Sunday is in the low 30s.

But don't get the sweaters out just yet. Wednesday, April 28, 2021, brings 80-degree weather! And just like that, in a span of about a week, the Hudson Valley has experienced all four seasons. Check out the full 10-day forecast from Weather.com here.