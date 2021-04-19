WEATHER: Seasonably Mild, With Cooler Temps By Later Week

This weekend was a bit chilly, as generally cloudy conditions kept temperatures down across the area. The Hudson Valley should see a return to milder weather as we enter the week, though cooler days are expected to return by later week. These up and down temperatures might leave some wondering, 'Will it ever just get warm, and stay warm?' Of course, this is all pretty normal for April in New York state. We may have to wait another week or two for much warmer weather to last.

Highs Monday are expected to be in the 60s, with some clouds lingering around by afternoon. Cloudy skies will persist through the overnight, as lows will be in the mid 40s. Tuesday will probably be this week's best day for weather. Temperatures will be mild and seasonable for this time of year, as highs will climb to around 70 with partly cloudy skies during the day. Skies will stay mostly cloudy Tuesday night, as lows fall into the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday will be cloudy with highs in the 60s. The wind is expected to pick up through the day, which will once again bring in colder air. Hudson Valley Weather is even calling for a chance for light snow overnight, as lows fall into the 30s. If this sounds like a repeat of the past two weeks, the Hudson Valley has seen some wet snow showers fall in certain areas, mainly in the higher elevations. Thursday will stay windy and cold, with highs only in the 40s. Lows overnight will fall into the mid 30s.

Friday will be partly cloudy and only slightly warmer the highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures should warm up by Saturday to around 70 again, but the chance for rain returns to the area by Sunday.

So, what are forecasters thinking the summer is going to look like for weather? Depends who you ask. The Farmer's Alamance is predicting that the northeast should expect above average temperatures by mid to late summer, with more rain the usual. In fact, Almanac editor Peter Geiger is even calling for an increased chance for severe weather across many parts of the country, including the eastern third of the nation. As you know, these forecasts often differ and even contradict, as the Weather Channel is saying the northeast should be spared the oppressive heat this summer, and should expect near normal temperatures. But then there's the National Weather Service's long-range forecast, which says the area could see much hotter weather with above average rainfall. Who to believe? Back in early February, some meteorologists said the Hudson Valley could see a persistent pattern of very cold temps and winter storms that would last well into late March. And as we saw, March ended up warmer than expected.

