As we approach one month into spring, some long-range forecasts are already looking ahead to the summer season. Should we expect hotter than usual weather, or will temperatures be around the normal this year? Will we avoid the drought-like conditions the Hudson Valley saw just a few years ago? There are several different weather outlooks posted already, but one particular forecast is calling for the area to see "sizzling" temperatures, with above average rainfall for the summer of 2021.

The Farmer's Alamance is predicting that the northeast should expect above average temperatures by mid to late summer, with more rain the usual. In fact, Almanac editor Peter Geiger is even calling for an increased chance for severe weather across many parts of the country, including the eastern third of the nation. The Almanac has been issuing seasonal weather forecasts since 1818, and boasts an accuracy rate of 80 to 85%.

Of course, these forecasts often differ and even contradict. For example, the Weather Channel is saying the northeast should be spared the oppressive heat this summer, and should expect near normal temperatures. But then there's the National Weather Service's long-range forecast, which says the area could see much hotter weather with above average rainfall. Who to believe? Back in early February, some meteorologists said the Hudson Valley could see a persistent pattern of very cold temps and winter storms that would last well into late March. And as we saw, March ended up warmer than expected. None of this is set in stone.

So, as we enter summer, what about hurricane season? Should we expect another record year in the Atlantic like 2020? AccuWeather has released their long-range forecast, and while the numbers aren't quite as record-shattering as last year, 2021 is still expected to be quite an active year again for hurricanes in the Atlantic. Meteorologists are predicting 16 to 20 named storms, seven to 10 hurricanes. with three to five of those expected to become major hurricanes (Category 3 or greater). If these numbers are correct, then expect another above average season. NBC NY even furthers the predictions, by saying there is a 45% chance the East Coast will see a direct strike from the hurricane this season.

