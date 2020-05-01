WEEKEND WEATHER: Warm Weather Finally Arrives

As we enter the first weekend of May, some have to be wondering when the warm weather will finally arrive. Wait no more. temps are expected o climb into the 60s and 70s this weekend across the Hudson Valley.

The rain will continue through Friday however, with highs in the low 60s. Highs Saturday will climb into the mid to upper 60s, under mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be around 50. Sunday will be beautiful, with highs in the low 70s and sunny skies.

Have a great weekend!

