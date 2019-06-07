This is the weather we've been waiting for for so long. After getting rained upon for most of the Spring, the Hudson Valley will finally have a beautiful weekend ahead without the chance for precipitation.

Saturday will be sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s, near 80 F. Saturday night will see lows in the 50s. Sunday will be pretty much the same, with mostly sunny skies and highs around 80 F. lows Sunday night will be in the 50s.

The next chance for rain and thunderstorms won't be until Monday.

Have a great weekend!

