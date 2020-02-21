WEEKEND WEATHER: Sunny and Mild Weather Coming to the Hudson Valley
Friday afternoon's cold and breezy weather will be a thing of the past come this weekend, and we're not complaining about it one bit. After low temps in the 20s Friday night, things will start to warm up significantly here in the Hudson Valley. This will feel like an early spring.
Saturday will see highs near 50, under partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 30s. Sunday will be even milder, with highs in the 50s. Monday will continue the warm trend, with highs once again the 50s. There is a chance for showers Monday night, with lows near 40.
Get outdoors, and have a great weekend!
