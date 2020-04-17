WEEKEND WEATHER: Snow (Really?), Then Sunny and Warmer

Say it isn't so? Snow in the middle of April? Well, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the region for Friday night into Saturday morning, as snow is expected to fall overnight. How much? According to Hudson Valley Weather, anywhere from a coating to about 3 inches, mainly on grassy areas.

Who would have thought we may get more snow in April than February and March combined?

The snow and clouds should move out by Saturday morning, as highs will reach the mid to upper 40s. Saturday night will be cold with lows in the low 20s to upper 30s. Sunday will warm into the upper 50s to low 60s. Sunday night will see a chance for rain, with lows around 40.

