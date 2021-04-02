WEEKEND WEATHER: Seasonably Mild Weather Returns

A cold shot has brought winter-like temperatures back into the Hudson Valley late this week, making it feel more like it's early March again. Another cold front moved through the area late Wednesday, bringing wind, rain, colder temps, and even some snow showers to some parts. Not the news we wanted to hear after experiencing record high temperatures this time last week. But will it last for long? As we approach Easter weekend, look for the Hudson Valley to rebound back to more seasonably mild weather.

We still have one more day of colder temps ahead. Friday will only see highs around 40, with breezy conditions and a mixture of sun and clouds through the day. Lows will be downright cold Friday night, as it will dip back down into the mid 20s. Highs Saturday will be in the low to mid 50s, with partly cloudy skies and a slight breeze. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s overnight.

Sunday will be pretty much the same, with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s. The good news is that the chance for precipitation should remain minimal for the weekend. As we enter the following week, look for temperatures to push back up into the 60s across the Hudson Valley again.

Some extended forecasts from February had predicted that the area could see colder, winter-like temperatures hanging around through early spring. As we look ahead for later this season, some weather experts feel the northeast could actually see the chance for severe storms. Meteorologists from AccuWeather believe it could all happen. One of the reasons is La Niña. The cooler temperatures we've experienced will eventually clash with warmer and more humid air moving up from the south, as the jet stream also moves further north. Strong cold fronts and severe weather form from the west, and then move east into areas of clashing air masses. This is what could set up a pattern of stronger storms in the Hudson Valley area as we enter May and parts of the summer.