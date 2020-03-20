WEEKEND WEATHER: Rain, Followed By Cooler Weather and Snow?

What a week. With everything happening in the world, you might have forgotten spring officially arrived late Thursday night. And with friday being the first full day of spring, we can expect some spring-like weather. Could we see heavy rain and later snow over the next several days?

Highs Friday will climb into the low 70s, with rain late in the afternoon. Things will cool off overnight, with lows in the low 40s. Saturday and Sunday will be cooler, with highs only in the mid to upper 40s. Lows will fall into the 30s.

Could there be snow by Monday? After hardly any snow all winter, there is a chance for measurable snow come Monday afternoon and into the evening. We don't know how much, if anything, though we will keep you up to date when the latest forecasts come in.

Read more: