WEEKEND WEATHER: Mostly Sunny and Mild
Another weekend has arrived, and it's looking like the first Saturday and Sunday in April are shaping up to be quite nice.
Highs Saturday are expected to climb in to the mid 50s, with a mixture of sun and clouds. Lows Saturday night are expected to fall into the mid 40s, with a chance for showers.
Sunday will see highs approaching 60, with mostly sunny skies. Lows will be in the upper 30s.
Monday should be beautiful, with highs in low 60s.
Listen to Hopkins in Middays on weekdays from 10AM to 2PM on 101.5 WPDH. Stream us live through the website, Alexa-enabled device, Google Home or the WPDH mobile app.
Listen to Hopkins in Middays on weekdays from 10AM to 2PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Read more:
- Coronavirus in New York
- Idiot Crashes Car Attempting to 'Drift' on Route 44 in New Paltz
- We Tour 21 Abandoned Businesses on Route 9
- Hudson Valley Waitress Brought to Tears Over Surprise Tip
- New York Lake Named Most Beautiful in America
- Top 6 Hudson Valley Restaurants Featured on Food Network
- Enormous Fish Live in Hidden Cave Under City of Poughkeepsie