WEEKEND WEATHER: Mostly Sunny and Mild

Another weekend has arrived, and it's looking like the first Saturday and Sunday in April are shaping up to be quite nice.

Highs Saturday are expected to climb in to the mid 50s, with a mixture of sun and clouds. Lows Saturday night are expected to fall into the mid 40s, with a chance for showers.

Sunday will see highs approaching 60, with mostly sunny skies. Lows will be in the upper 30s.

Monday should be beautiful, with highs in low 60s.

Listen to Hopkins in Middays on weekdays from 10AM to 2PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: