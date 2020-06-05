WEEKEND WEATHER: Mild, Chance for Showers By Sunday
Friday will be warm, muggy, and potentially stormy by the afternoon. Highs should be in the 80s, and lows in the mid 60s. But a slight cool down is on the way by Saturday, with less humidity. It's definitely time to get outdoors this weekend!
Saturday should see highs around 80, with windy conditions and lower humidity. Saturday night will be in upper 50s, under partly cloudy skies. Sunday will see highs in the mid 70s, with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Have a great weekend.
