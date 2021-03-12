WEEKEND WEATHER: March Returns, Snow by Next Week?

The last couple of days brought beautiful spring-like temperatures to the Hudson Valley, as the area actually hit 70 degrees Thursday. This has been a much welcome relief after one of the snowiest Februarys in recent memory. Of course, since it's March, it won't last long, as colder weather is on the way by Friday night. Are they really talking about a chance for snow by early next week? Unfortunately, yes.

Highs Friday are expected to be in the low 60s, with increasing clouds and winds picking up by later in the day. Lows will much colder overnight, as temps will fall into the upper 20s, with mostly cloudy skies and gusty north winds. The wind will continue to make it feel much colder this weekend, as highs both Saturday and Sunday will stay in the mid 40s, with a mixture of sun and clouds through the day. Lows Saturday night will fall to about 30. Lows Sunday will be even colder, with temps falling down to about 20.

Monday will start the week cold again, with highs only around 40. Then, the chance for snow returns Tuesday. How much? It doesn't look like a lot so far, as early projections from The Weather Channel are saying the area could see 1 to 3 inches. This could change between now and then, of course, and vary by location.

It goes without saying, Hudson Valley residents probably won't be too thrilled with the threat of snow back in the forecast after the gorgeous weather we saw late this week. But could this be the pattern for the remainder of March? The Hudson Valley's extended spring weather forecast says it could take a while to really warm up. AccuWeather is calling for below average temperatures in the Northeast to stick around through late March and into at least early April. Meteorologists also say there's a possibility for a continued pattern of snow through the end of March.

It doesn't stop there though. As we look even further out, some meteorologists are predicting that the snowy winter we experienced will actually set the area up for a threat of consistent cold fronts bringing severe thunderstorms by later in the spring and summer. The reason? La Niña.