WEATHER: Beautiful Spring-Like Weather Ahead

If the past months weather in the Hudson Valley has had you feeling down, this week's weather should greatly lift your spirits. Could we actually reach 70 degrees this week? Forecasters say it's possible. Highs Monday only reached the 40s, though it looks like southwesterly winds will bring in much warmer air by Tuesday.

Tuesday's highs will reach the upper 50s, to near 60 by the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly sunny, which will continue to melt away what is left of February's snowfall. Lows Tuesday night will fall into the upper 20s to low 30s. Highs Wednesday should stay around the same, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday will bring in some much needed spring-like weather, as highs will approach 70 under a mixture of sun and clouds. Lows overnight will only reach 50. Friday will bring the chance for rain back to the area, as highs will stay in the low 60s with a chance for afternoon showers. The rain will bring colder air back into the region, as lows Friday night will fall into the upper 20s. Highs this weekend will feel a bit more seasonable, as temps will stay in the 40s both Saturday and Sunday.

But while the weather people are calling for some much nicer weather this week, the Hudson Valley's extended spring weather forecast says it could take a while to really warm up. AccuWeather is calling for below average temperatures in the Northeast to stick around through late March and into at least early April. Meteorologists also say there's a possibility for a continued pattern of snow storms through the end of March. Of course, forecasts, especially ones this far out, can be wrong.