WEEKEND WEATHER: Hot, Humid, Chance For Storms

Friday's summer-like weather will stick around for the weekend, as the Hudson Valley will experience quite the warm up. After all, Saturday is the first day of summer. Are you ready?

Highs Friday will be in the mid 80s with higher humidity and partly cloudy skies. Lows ill be in the mid 60s. Highs Saturday will climb to the upper 80s, with very humid conditions and a chance for storms in the afternoon. lows ill be in the upper 60s.

Father's Day Sunday will be petty much the same, with highs in the mid 80s, and a chance for storms late in the day. Maybe a good weekend to hit the beach?

Stay cool, and have a great weekend!

Listen to Hopkins in Middays on weekdays from 10AM to 2PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: