Weekend Events in July in the Hudson Valley New York

So far the summer in the Hudson Valley has been a bit crazy. June went out hot and humid and July picked up where June left off. The unexpected damage from the storms last week has also caused things in the Hudson Valley to be a bit scattered but that is no reason not to make a plan.

There is plenty of Summer left. The County fairs are about to get underway and we all need to get out and enjoy our summer. Whether you want a daytime activity or something for the evening there is always something going on in the Hudson Valley.

Events in July in the Hudson Valley New York

Grace Rowan/ Townsquare Media Hudson Valley Grace Rowan/ Townsquare Media Hudson Valley loading...

SEE Also: New York State Parks Closed Due to Storm Damage

I found some fun events just by checking out my Facebook event favorites list and I thought I would share them with you.

Friday, July 21st, 2023 if you are looking for a place to sing your heart out consider the Karaoke Beach Party a the Gardiner Brewing Company. The doors open at 5 PM Karaoke starts at 6 PM. You are going to love the theme they came up with which is a Karaoke Beach Party.

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Saturday, July 22nd, 2023 you can attend the Benmarl Winery Sangria Festival which will actually be held on both the 22nd and 23rd. There is also a weekend planned in August. Enjoy tasting Sangria from 11 AM to 8 PM. The cost is $35 per person for a Sangria Tasting, a Souvenir Wine Glass.

Saturday, July 22nd, 2023 The Movies Under The Walkway will be presenting Wakanda Forever at 7:30 PM. If an outdoor Movie seems intriguing you are in luck the Movies Under The Walkway has a great movie coming up at the Upper Landing Park. For more infomation, click here.

YovoPhoto YovoPhoto loading...

Sunday, July 23, 2023, There will be the Farmers Market in Rhinebeck, New York. It happens weekly every Sunday through December 17th. The market goes off rain or shine starting at 10 AM and runs through 2 PM. They are celebrating their 29th year be sure to wish them a happy anniversary. No Pets Please.

Get our free mobile app

National Parks that Hope You Visit this Summer

RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus