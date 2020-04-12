The week will start off warm and unsettled, before getting much colder towards the end of the week. The forecast is calling for rain, wind, thunder, and even a chance for snow towards the middle of the week.

Monday will be mild with highs in the 60s. Rain and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon. Some of the storms could be heavy with 1 to 2 inches of rain. There is also a High Wind Watch Monday morning through the evening, with winds upward to 30 to 40 m.p.h. Some gusts could reach 60.

Lows Monday will be in the 30s, with clearing skies. Highs Tuesday will be in the 50s and lows in the 40s. More rain moves in by Wednesday with highs in ht low 40s. Some of the rain could even mix with snow in the morning.

Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the low 50s, and lows in the 30s.

