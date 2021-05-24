WEATHER: Up and Down Temperatures Expected This Week

The weekend was mostly a warm one across the area, though things ended on a much cooler note by Sunday evening, as winds picked up from the north. This dropped temperatures around the Hudson Valley to around a 50 by sunrise (with some upper 40s in some areas), as much more mild weather will reign through the rest of your Monday. But how long will it last?

Highs Monday will stay in the low 70s, with increasing sun as the afternoon goes on. Lows will be cool, with temps dropping to the mid 50s overnight. Then, things warm up again. Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 70s, under a mixture of sun and clouds. More humid weather returns Tuesday night, as lows will only fall to the mid 60s. Wednesday will be by far the hottest day of the week, as summer-like conditions will bring highs near 90 and a chance of thunderstorms by afternoon. Skies will remain cloudy overnight, with lows in the upper 60s.

Thursday will be slightly cooler with highs around 80, and lower humidity levels, according to Hudson Valley Weather. Temperatures will start to cool off again overnight, as lows drop to the lower 50s. This brings us to Memorial day weekend, as temperatures are expected to be way below normal for this time year. Highs Friday will only be in the mid 60s as skies will remain mostly cloudy as the afternoon goes on. Lows will be quite cool, with temps falling to the mid to upper 40s.

As we enter the latter part of spring, we start to look ahead to the summer forecast. So, what are the experts predicting? Hot and stormy. AccuWeather's latest forecast is calling for "intense heat" with "several rounds of stronger storms." Their summer outlook is predicting the heat to really build by late summer after rounds of potentially severe thunderstorms. The severe weather is expected to persist through June and July, before the above average temperatures take over.