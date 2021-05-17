Metorogislts expect New York to deal with "intense heat" this summer with "several rounds of stronger storms."

AccuWeather’s long-range summer forecast predicts a late summer heat to build in the Northeast after a very stormy start. Frequent thunderstorms are forecast for the Tri-State region during the early parts of summer, especially in June and early July.

"AccuWeather’s long-range forecasters believe that several rounds of stronger storms could sweep across the region, particularly in June and July, in addition to garden variety summer storms that pop up on warm and humid afternoons," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brian Lada said.

Intense heat is expected in July and August.

“We could have a dry spell later in the summer that could spark some intense heat for a time,” Paul Pastelok, who leads AccuWeather’s team of long-range forecasters, stated.

In 2020, New York City recorded 20 days with temperatures at or above 90 degrees. 17 90-degree days is normal for New York City, 16 to 21 days with temperatures at or above 90 degrees is expected for New York in 2021, according to AccuWeather.

Pastelok also believes temperatures in New York will be 1 to 3 degrees warmer than normal in New York.

