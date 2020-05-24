WEATHER: Summer Like Weather On the Way For the Hudson Valley

As we approach the short work week, temperatures will start to look like early summer. Highs Monday will reach the 70s, under partly cloudy skies.

Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be around 80, with a mixture of sun and clouds. lows ill be in the upper 50s.

Highs Thursday will be in the upper 70s. Lows will be in the 60s. Highs Friday will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

