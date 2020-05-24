WEATHER: Summer Like Weather On the Way For the Hudson Valley
As we approach the short work week, temperatures will start to look like early summer. Highs Monday will reach the 70s, under partly cloudy skies.
Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be around 80, with a mixture of sun and clouds. lows ill be in the upper 50s.
Highs Thursday will be in the upper 70s. Lows will be in the 60s. Highs Friday will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Listen to Hopkins in Middays on weekdays from 10AM to 2PM on 101.5 WPDH. Stream us live through the website, Alexa-enabled device, Google Home or the WPDH mobile app.
Listen to Hopkins in Middays on weekdays from 10AM to 2PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Read more:
- Idiot Crashes Car Attempting to 'Drift' on Route 44 in New Paltz
- We Tour 21 Abandoned Businesses on Route 9
- Hudson Valley Waitress Brought to Tears Over Surprise Tip
- New York Lake Named Most Beautiful in America
- Top 6 Hudson Valley Restaurants Featured on Food Network
- Enormous Fish Live in Hidden Cave Under City of Poughkeepsie
- Hudson Valley Restaurants