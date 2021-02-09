WEATHER: Snow And Cold Continues This Week

Another day, and more snow. Tuesday morning's commute proved to be treacherous, as a steady snow falls across the Hudson Valley. How much are we going to get? The details and the amounts for this storm seem to be all over he place, but Hudson Valley Weather says the area could see anywhere from 4 to 8 inches, as temperatures will remains cold enough for snow to stick on the roads. The snow could become heavy at times, especially during the middle of the day, before ending by late afternoon,

Highs will be in the upper 20s, and lows in the upper 10s overnight. Wednesday will bring a brief break to the weather, as we'll see the sun again, albeit for a short period of time. Highs will be in the upper 20s, and lows around 20. Skies should remain mostly sunny, before clouds roll in again overnight. This will bring the next chance for snowfall, as temperature will stay well below freezing levels.

The next bit of snow arrives Thursday, as snow will arrive by early morning. As of now, Hudson Valley Weather is predicting 1 to 3 inches of accumulation, so this is not a major storm we're looking at. Still, the cold and snow combined together could bring hazardous road conditions for the morning commute. Highs will stay in the mid 20s, and lows will fall into the mid 10s that night.

As we close out the week, it will get even colder as highs will only climb into the low 20s Friday. Lows that night will fall to near 0, leaving a solid sheet of ice anywhere where snow may have fallen. If you're hoping for a warm-up, you won't like what's ahead, as the bitter cold is expected to stick around through at least the middle of next week, according to forecasts. And, as for the weekend? Don't look now, but meteorologists are saying the area could see even more snow by late Sunday.

All this winter weather probably has many looking ahead towards spring. But don't hold your breath for warmer weather anytime soon. This may be the general forecast for well into the month of March, as experts say the snow and cold could be sticking around in the Hudson Valley for quite a while. AccuWeather released their spring weather outlook, and the long range forecasts are saying the Northeast might see persistent cold and snow storms through March and even into the early April.