Up to 8 inches of snow could fall on the Hudson Valley during the morning commute.

Most of the Mid-Hudson Valley missed Sunday's snowstorm where 2 to 6 inches of snow was projected. Readers from the Lower Hudson Valley reported steady snow falling for hours, snow-covered roads and cars on its side on the New York State Thruway near the Palisades Mall.

More snow is expected to fall on the entire Hudson Valley Tuesday morning.

"In the midst of a very active wintry weather pattern, Mother Nature has the ability to throw curve balls and sneak up on you. Tuesday is very likely one of those times," Hudson Valley Weather wrote on Facebook.

Light to moderate snow is expected to develop between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Tuesday. The steadiest snow should fall between 6 a.m. and noon with snow tapering off between noon and 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Hudson Valley Weather is projecting 2 to 6 inches of snow for the entire Hudson Valley with 8 inches of snow possible. Hudson Valley Weather believes light to moderate snow, mixed with very cold temperatures will lead to snow-covered and icy roads with school delays or cancelations a concern.

"Guidance is unanimous on the potential for snow to develop over the region Tuesday morning," Hudson Valley Weather wrote in its full forecast. "The band of snow is rather thin, but there is enough lift in the atmosphere over the Hudson Valley to create a period of steady snow."

The National Weather Service believes Ulster County will see 4 to 7 inches of snow; 3 to 6 inches for Dutchess County; 2 to 4 inches of snow for Putnam and Orange Counties; and 6 inches of snow for Sullivan County.

The Weather Channel has snow in its forecast for the region for 9 of the next 14 days.

