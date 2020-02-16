WEATHER: Seasonable With Chance for Precipitation, Then Colder

If you're enjoying the long weekend, then Sunday's weather might be sticking around for a few days, before colder weather moves into the area later this week. Highs Sunday afternoon will stay in the low 40s, under cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid 20s.

Presidents Dat Monday will be mostly the same, with cloudy skies and highs in the 40s. Lows will dip into the 20s. There will be a chance for wintry precipitation, changing over to rain by Tuesday with highs around 40. Lows will be in the lower 30s.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring another cool down, with highs in the 30s and lows in teens. Both days should be dry though, with partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions.

Expect highs in the upper 30s by Friday with mostly sunny skies.

Listen to Middays With Hopkins weekdays from 10AM to 2PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: