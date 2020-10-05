WEATHER: Seasonable Fall Weather for the Week Ahead

Fall is in full swing, as the mild days and chilly days should become the norm as head further into October. It certainly won't start out warm and humid like it did last week. Highs Monday afternoon should stay in the upper 60s under a mixture of sun and clouds. Lows Monday night will be in the upper 40s, with mostly clear skies.

Tuesday will see a high around 70, with partly cloudy skies and breezy weather. Tuesday night will go down to around 50. Wednesday should be this week's warmest day with highs in the lower 70s and a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Lows will fall into the upper 40s Wednesday night.

After the warm up comes the cool down. Thursday will be one of the week's coolest days, with highs only around 60 and breezy. Lows will be downright cold, falling into the mid 30s. There is a chance for frost that night, especially in the northern part of the listening area and higher elevations.

Friday will again see highs around 60 under partly cloudy skies. Lows won't be quite as cold, as temps should stay in the mid to upper 40s Friday night.

The rain that fell towards the later half of last week should help the area with the near drought-like conditions we've seen for the majority of the year. Extended forecasts have said the Hudson Valley should see near normal levels of precipitation amounts for late fall into the wnter.