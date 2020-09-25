Many Parts Of New York State Are in a Drought

If you think we didn't get much rain this summer, you're not alone. In fact, the National Drought Mitigation Center.says over 62 percent of New York state is either in a moderate drought or abnormally dry. And for your information, abnormally dry is a classification that's just one step below drought status. So, most the state really needs some rain. Will see some any time soon?

While areas in North Country and the Finger Lakes seem to be seeing the worst conditions so far, the very dry weather extends over the Hudson Valley as well. Parts of the Hudson Valley that are in the abnormally dry classification are; southern Dutchess, eastern Orange, southeastern Ulster, most of Westchester, and all of Putnam County.

See map HERE. NY Upstate says this could rival the drought of 2016, with the eastern part of the state feeling it the worst. Many cites and towns across the state have seen below average rainfall in 2020.

The next chance for rain across the area isn't until next week, according to weather forecasters. Several weather systems should move through the region, bringing a chance for rain and cooler temperatures. This could help the state in the short run, though it is uncertain if there is any long term relief in sight.