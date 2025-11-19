City Of Poughkeepsie Announces Details for Popular Festival of Lights

2025 event will take place in December at Waryas Park in Poughkeepsie.

The City of Poughkeepsie Festival of Lights is an annual holiday celebration featuring a tree lighting ceremony, fireworks, live music, and a visit from Santa Claus. The event typically takes place in December at Waryas Park, a waterfront location that accommodates larger crowds. Attendees can also enjoy free treats like hot chocolate and popcorn.

Annual City of Poughkeepsie Festival of Lights Event Highlights

Tree lighting ceremony: A ceremonial lighting of a holiday tree at the John Flowers Circle is a central part of the event.

Fireworks: The celebration culminates in a fireworks display.

Santa Claus: Santa arrives by fire truck to greet children.

Entertainment: The event features musical performances, often by local high school and middle school students.

Refreshments: Free hot chocolate, popcorn, and hot dogs for children are typically provided.

2025 Event Details Date: Friday, December 5, 2025

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Waryas Park, John Flowers Circle

-A Tree Lighting Ceremony -Fireworks -Entertainment -Free Entry -Food & more!

Thank you to Central Hudson for being our event sponsor!

