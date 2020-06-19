We Have Your 6 Golf Fundraiser for Veterans

There are a lot of people that hate war, and there are a lot of people that think war is a necessary evil. No matter what your opinion, I think it's safe to say we all want to support our veterans. They have risked their lives for us, and it's not easy to fight a war and then come back to live a normal life. The effects of war can be devastating on our veterans. Those of us who have not experienced war have no idea what those who have are going through.

WE HAVE YOUR 6, a local nonprofit organization to support Veterans suffering from PTSD, has teamed up with Bill Bennett. aka Billy the Biker. WE HAVE YOUR 6 is a charitable fund to support initiatives for veterans with PTSD with priority to therapies that include equine therapy, canine therapy and psychotherapy.

This year's fundraiser will be July 31 at Stony Ford Golf Course on Route 416 in Montgomery. To register your team or for more information, visit the WeHaveYour6 Golf Outing registration page.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: